Bi-State CEO says it will take up to five years for Metro ridership to recover

CLAYTON — The head of Metro Transit parent Bi-State said it could be four to five years before ridership on the region's public transportation system recovers to 2019 levels after falling by almost half during the pandemic.

Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach made the prediction during a St. Louis County Council budget hearing Wednesday afternoon discussing the county's contribution to the system, which operates MetroLink and MetroBus.

"We're unsure — are people going to be uncomfortable, even in a fully vaccinated situation, with transit, where there's a lot of interaction between individuals," Roach said. "I'd like to have a 60-month time period just to get back to those baseline numbers of 2019, but we need to work our butt off just to get that."

Metro reported about 36 million boardings in 2019, with about 13.1 million of those on MetroLink, according to Federal Transit Authority data. In 2020, it reported about 21 million boardings, with about 6.75 million of those on the region's light rail line. Rider fares account for a fraction of the system's revenue, at just over 10% pre-pandemic.

Bi-State is seeking $164 million from St. Louis County, its largest local funding source, for the next fiscal year. Those funds come from sales taxes levied in the county for transit and transportation.