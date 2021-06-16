Bi-State CEO says it will take up to five years for Metro ridership to recover

CLAYTON — The head of Metro Transit parent Bi-State said it could be four to five years before ridership on the region's public transportation system recovers to 2019 levels after falling by almost half during the pandemic.
Bi-State CEO Taulby Roach made the prediction during a St. Louis County Council budget hearing Wednesday afternoon discussing the county's contribution to the system, which operates MetroLink and MetroBus.
"We're unsure — are people going to be uncomfortable, even in a fully vaccinated situation, with transit, where there's a lot of interaction between individuals," Roach said. "I'd like to have a 60-month time period just to get back to those baseline numbers of 2019, but we need to work our butt off just to get that."
Metro reported about 36 million boardings in 2019, with about 13.1 million of those on MetroLink, according to Federal Transit Authority data. In 2020, it reported about 21 million boardings, with about 6.75 million of those on the region's light rail line. Rider fares account for a fraction of the system's revenue, at just over 10% pre-pandemic.
Bi-State is seeking $164 million from St. Louis County, its largest local funding source, for the next fiscal year. Those funds come from sales taxes levied in the county for transit and transportation.
Bi-State says the request for next year is about 10% less than it would have been but for the impact on sales tax from the pandemic. In the current fiscal year, it asked for about 20% less.
The company has backstopped those budget holes with tens of millions in federal aid distributed to transit systems across the country. Bi-State was allocated $142 million in funding from the first relief bill, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Allocations from a December bill and this year's American Rescue Plan mean the system has received a total of $360 million in federal funds, according to the County Council's budget policy coordinator, Christopher Grahn-Howard.
Roach said Bi-State so far is using those funds to maintain service and budget levels, a strategy to which the regional FTA administrator agreed. It budgeted $79 million in federal funds to shore up its 2021 spending plan, and Roach said he plans to continue using the federal money to stabilize the budget over the next few years "so we don’t have a negative impact on any one of our municipal partners’ budgets down the line."