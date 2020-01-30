You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Bi-State chairman resigns from agency's board
0 comments

Bi-State chairman resigns from agency's board

Support local journalism for 99¢

ST. CLAIR COUNTY  —  Michael Buehlhorn, a longtime Bi-State Development Agency board member and the agency's current chairman, has resigned with a year remaining in his term.

He'll be replaced by Terry Beach, who retired last year as St. Clair County economic development director after 44 years in public service.

Beach's appointment by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern was announced Thursday.

Buehlhorn, a former mayor of Swansea and former executive director of the Metro East Park and Recreation District, has been on the Bi-State board since 2011.

Last week, he had been among Bi-State board members who criticized a plan for the transit agency to revive and operate the Loop Trolley using unspent portions of federal grants to Bi-State.

A motion to advance the Loop Trolley plan died for lack of a second during a joint meeting of two committees of the board. Under the plan, Bi-State would run the trolley as part of its Metro Transit system.

Taulby Roach, Bi-State's president and CEO, called Buehlhorn a "well-respected transit decision maker" who didn't hesitate to ask tough questions "and to push us on occasion to do better."

Buehlhorn's departure is unlikely to have much effect on the board's view of the trolley as three other Illinois commissioners also spoke out against the plan. Major decisions at Bi-State require support from separate majorities of the five Illinois commissioners and the five Missouri commissioners.

Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck said Buehlhorn's resignation was unrelated to the trolley issue.

Metro sign

A Metro station sign. Photo by Brittanie Williams of the Post-Dispatch

 Brittanie Williams
0 comments

Tags

Political Fix e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports