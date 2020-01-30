Bi-State chairman resigns from agency's board

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Michael Buehlhorn, a longtime Bi-State Development Agency board member and the agency's current chairman, has resigned with a year remaining in his term.

He'll be replaced by Terry Beach, who retired last year as St. Clair County economic development director after 44 years in public service.

Beach's appointment by St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern was announced Thursday.

Buehlhorn, a former mayor of Swansea and former executive director of the Metro East Park and Recreation District, has been on the Bi-State board since 2011.

Last week, he had been among Bi-State board members who criticized a plan for the transit agency to revive and operate the Loop Trolley using unspent portions of federal grants to Bi-State.

A motion to advance the Loop Trolley plan died for lack of a second during a joint meeting of two committees of the board. Under the plan, Bi-State would run the trolley as part of its Metro Transit system.