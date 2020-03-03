Biden plans St. Louis stop ahead of state primary
Biden plans St. Louis stop ahead of state primary

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets customers at the Buttercup Diner during a campaign stop in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

 Tony Avelar

ST. LOUIS — Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a campaign event Saturday morning in St. Louis in the run-up to the March 10 Missouri presidential primary, Biden's campaign announced Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. but the location has yet to be announced. The event will be open to the public. People interested in attending are asked to register at the campaign website: https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/257440/

Biden will follow his St. Louis event with an appearance late Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, the state's other major metro area. That event will be held at The National WWI Museum and Memorial.

