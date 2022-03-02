Biden’s call to ‘fund the police’ prompts criticism from Rep. Cori Bush

JEFFERSON CITY — President Joe Biden rejected some Democrats’ calls to “defund the police” during his State of the Union Address on Tuesday, generating pointed criticism from St. Louis’ U.S. Rep. Cori Bush.

Biden, in the Democratic president’s election-year address to Congress, sought to ditch the politically controversial message as his party prepares for a potentially grueling midterm election on Nov. 8.

Bush, in a tweet after Biden’s speech, repeated her longstanding call for defunding the police and shifting resources to other areas of government.

“All our country has done is given more funding to police. The result? 2021 set a record for fatal police shootings,” she said.

The Washington Post recorded 1,055 fatal police shootings nationwide last year, the most the outlet has recorded in a year since it began compiling data on police killings in 2015.

“Defund the police,” Bush said. “Invest in our communities.

“With all due respect, Mr. President,” Bush said. “You didn’t mention saving Black lives once in this speech.”

While Biden, in his address, didn’t say the phrase “saving Black lives,” he sandwiched his call to “fund the police” between praising Justice Department actions on police reform and calling for more firearm regulations.

“I know what works: Investigating crime prevention and community policing,” Biden said. “Cops who’ll walk the beat, who know the neighborhood and who can restore trust and safety.

“Let’s not abandon our streets, or choose between safety and equal justice,” he said.

“Let’s come together and protect our communities, restore trust and hold law enforcement accountable,” Biden said.

“We should all agree: The answer is not to defund the police. It’s to fund the police. Fund them. Fund them. Fund them with resources and training. Resources and training they need to protect their communities.”

The results of a Pew Research Center survey released in October showed a shrinking minority of American adults wanted police budgets decreased by “a little” or “a lot.”

The survey found that in June 2020, in the weeks following the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, 26% of respondents wanted department budgets cut “a lot” or “a little.”

Last year, only 15% of those surveyed favored slashing police budgets, Pew found.

Meanwhile, 47% of respondents wanted increased funding for police last year, up from 31% of those surveyed in 2020.

Mike Berg, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect Republicans to the U.S. House, said Wednesday the “defund the police” message remained “toxic” with voters.

“Defunding police is absolutely toxic with voters, but the most prominent Democrat in Missouri still wants to do it,” Berg said. “Cori Bush is going to ensure Democrats are forever known as the party of ‘defund the police.’”

With candidate filing still open, it is unclear whether Bush will face a prominent challenger in the Aug. 2 Democratic primary. Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, did not respond to a text message this week asking whether he was going to run for Congress.

