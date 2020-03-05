Biden's Saturday event will be at Kiener Plaza; Sanders also may visit here

ST. LOUIS — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s Saturday campaign event here will be held at Kiener Plaza downtown, the campaign announced late Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the other remaining aspirant for the Democratic presidential nomination, says it hopes to have Sanders visit the St. Louis area as well before Tuesday’s Missouri presidential primary. Details have yet to be pinned down.

The Biden event on Saturday is to begin at 11 a.m. People interested in attending are asked to register at the campaign website: https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/257440/​

Biden will follow his St. Louis event with an appearance late Saturday afternoon in Kansas City, the state's other major metro area. That event will be held at The National WWI Museum and Memorial.

Sanders, meanwhile, will hold a rally Monday afternoon in Kansas City.

A message from Kurt Erickson State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months! St. Louis Post-Dispatch Political Fix e-newsletter Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis. Sign up * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.