Biden veers from swing states to promote infrastructure law in solidly red Missouri. Here’s why

“It’s an unparalleled experience to have the president in your community,” said Bobby Schmuck, a former special adviser to former President Barack Obama. “And we always kept in mind that there’s nothing like showing up that helps sell what you’re trying to get done for the American people.”

Schmuck, who helped organize official White House visits, said that even a two-hour stopover for a president requires an advance team of up to 10 staff on the ground a week ahead of time, to coordinate with local officials, site hosts, and law enforcement. It’s why there’s such care taken, he said, to select sites that prove useful to help deliver the president’s message.

Overall, Biden has traveled less often to start his presidency than other recent presidents because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Next stop, Kansas City

The Kansas City metro area straddles Missouri and Kansas, states that Biden lost by roughly 15 points each in 2020. But political experts say visiting the region still makes sense strategically with control of Congress on the line next year.