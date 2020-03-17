Biden wins Illinois primary, widening lead over Sanders

CHICAGO (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Illinois Democratic primary for president on Tuesday, widening his lead over rival Bernie Sanders in an election complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden, who Sanders in delegates needed to win the nomination, also won in Florida, which along with Arizona held its primary Tuesday. Ohio delayed in-person voting until June amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Also on the Illinois ballot were primaries for congressional office — including a rematch between Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski and progressive Marie Newman for a Chicago-area seat previously held by Lipinski's father. There also were primary races for state Legislature, Cook County state's attorney and judicial contests, including for seats on the Supreme Court.

The virus caused problems in Illinois, including polling places that didn’t open and lower than usual voter turnout in some areas after state officials declined to postpone the election. Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools, restaurants and bars closed due to the virus but said "we have to elect leaders, even in less than ideal circumstances.”

There was some confusion as election authorities around Illinois scrambled to find alternate polling place locations because nursing homes and some other typical sites backed out due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Timna Axel, director of communications for the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, said voters were calling the group's hotline all morning to get help finding their polling places, a steady flow of calls — including from some polling place workers — that was “unusual for a primary.”