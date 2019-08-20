ST. LOUIS — Madison County Board chairman Kurt Prenzler cast doubt Tuesday on the legitimacy of Bi-State Development CEO Taulby Roach’s hiring, saying Roach did not receive the necessary number of votes during the November board meeting that selected him.
And a board member appointed by Prenzler said Tuesday that the minutes reflecting the vote were not accurate when they were presented to the board a few months later. They incorrectly reflected a yes vote from a commissioner who had voted no.
“The minutes of the closed session should be made public,” Prenzler said in a statement released Tuesday. “Bi-State has an obligation to follow its own policies.”
Bi-State, which operates Metro Transit, has a board made up 10 commissioners, five each from the Missouri and Illinois sides of the metro area. Its rules require a majority of board members present from both sides of the Mississippi River to support actions.
Minutes from the Nov. 16 meeting where Roach was hired indicate four Illinois commissioners were present, two each from St. Clair and Madison counties. Prenzler said the two Madison County Commissioners, Derrick Cox and Justin Zimmerman, did not vote to hire Roach, denying him the majority from the Illinois side.
Prenzler, a Republican, said hundreds of millions of dollars flow through Bi-State, and “I don’t know of a more important board.” He declined to say how he felt about Roach’s job performance thus far.
Zimmerman could not be reached. Cox said Tuesday the allegations were true. He said Roach was presented to the board as the person to hire, and that some board members “knew the votes were not there” at that November meeting.
When board members were presented with minutes a couple of months later, Cox said they reflected Zimmerman voting for Roach. The board voted to change the minutes back to the real vote tally, Cox said.
Cox said he has no ill will against Roach, who he said is “working hard and dealing with the circumstances that he was dealt.” He said he told Roach about the vote total issue, concerned it could be used against him some day, but that the board never fixed the issue.
“I told Taulby it wasn’t his fault,” Cox said. “You don’t have the votes, and someone can almost use that as leverage.”
The Post-Dispatch has previously reported on the involvement of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger’s office and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern in Roach’s hiring process.
Roach didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Bi-State spokeswoman Patti Beck did not immediately respond to a request for comment or provide a tally of the executive session vote on Roach’s hiring.
The allegation comes as two major political developments are underway.
In Illinois, a bill that would allow St. Clair County to dominate the Illinois Bi-State delegation awaits the signature of Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat. The bill, passed this year, would allow St. Clair County to have four of the five seats from Illinois. The bill is written so that counties who do not contract for light rail service with Bi-State — MetroLink runs through St. Clair County and Madison County doesn’t participate in its operation — would get four votes.
Before being hired at Bi-State, Roach worked for the St. Clair County Transit District since 2002. The district contracts with Bi-State/Metro to provide bus service there and oversees other activities. St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is a Democrat. Roach lives in the Central West End and his father was involved in city politics.
In St. Louis County, discussions are underway over Bi-State’s $164.3 million budget request to operate Metro transit. The public transit service annually receives about half of its budget from St. Louis County. Ernie Trakas, presiding officer of the St. Louis County Council and a Republican, has promised hearings and a “deep dive” into Bi-State’s request for St. Louis County funds. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page recently sent a letter to the County Council saying the county is being asked to shoulder more of the agency’s budget while service in its boundaries is being cut.
“If the allegations as stated are true, that is extremely concerning,” Trakas said Tuesday. “The minutes of the board of commissioners should be made public and I’m confident the council will look into this in-depth.”
Bi-State’s last CEO was John Nations, a St. Louis County resident who didn’t get along with former county executive Steve Stenger. Nations left last year before his contract was up.