JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians would be able to visit a physical therapist without a doctor's referral or prescription under a plan that won final passage Wednesday in the Missouri Legislature.

The plan sailed to Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, on a 146-2 vote in the Missouri House after previously clearing the Missouri Senate with bipartisan support.

Missouri patients currently need a referral from a doctor or a prescription before they can get physical therapy.

Proponents said getting approval from a doctor before treatment can take time and costs money, which has become a hurdle for patients seeking care.

The proposal only applies to physical therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least five years of experience in the field.

Physical therapists also would need to refer the patient to another provider if the patient doesn't show "measurable or functional improvement" within 10 visits or 30 days, whichever is sooner.

If a patient has shown improvement after 10 visits or 30 days, whichever comes first, and the physical therapist believes continued sessions would help the patient, the physical therapist would be required to consult with another health care provider before continuing.

The legislation is Senate Bill 51.