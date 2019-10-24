This article will be updated.
ST. LOUIS — A push to require a citywide election on privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport was dealt a major setback Thursday as an aldermanic committee voted 5-0 to table the idea.
Meanwhile, committee chairman Marlene Davis said she will invite St. Louis County and St. Charles County officials who want a more regional approach to studying privatization of city-owned Lambert to appear before her panel.
Davis, D-19th Ward, also blasted those suburban leaders, saying "if they want to have some say-so, write a check'' to help pay for operating the airport.
"If you don't write a check, go somewhere and sit down and shut up," she added.
Tabling legislation to put privatization before voters means it will take a two-thirds vote of the committee to bring it up again, said the aldermanic chief clerk, Terry Kennedy.
The election measures' sponsor, Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, said "I'm disappointed the committee decided to put an unnecessary hurdle to public engagement on (the city's) largest asset."
One of her bills would have simply called for a citywide vote on privatization, although the city's chief attorney has said it could not be binding and that the final decision would rest with the Board of Aldermen and other city officials.
Also tabled was Spencer's bill to call an election on a city charter amendment to require binding voter approval. Then a second citywide vote would be needed on privatization itself.
Also tabled was a bill by Spencer that would require the city to apply for a federal grant to hire a consultant to advise the Board of Aldermen on the Lambert privatization issue.
A separate group of consultants has been hired by the city's top fiscal body, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment.
Alderman Tom Oldenburg, D-16th Ward, asked that the three bills be tabled so the committee could spend more time on the issue and produce one comprehensive measure.
Spencer said she didn't object to delaying committee action on her bills but that tabling them would be an unusual and unnecessary maneuver.
Even if the Board of Aldermen doesn't schedule an election, the issue could still get before voters via an initiative petition drive that has been gathering signatures.