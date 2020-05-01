You are the owner of this article.
Bills under consideration in St. Louis County are now searchable online
Bills under consideration in St. Louis County are now searchable online

St. Louis County Council

CLAYTON — St. Louis County is now publishing pending legislation on its website, something members of the public and the media had long sought.

The function had been disabled for about two years, and people interested in tracking legislation in the interim had to contact the County Council for copies of specific bills.

To search for bills, go to http://councilarchive.stlouisco.com/.

