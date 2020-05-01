Bills under consideration in St. Louis County are now searchable online

CLAYTON — St. Louis County is now publishing pending legislation on its website, something members of the public and the media had long sought.
The function had been disabled for about two years, and people interested in tracking legislation in the interim had to contact the County Council for copies of specific bills.
To search for bills, go to http://councilarchive.stlouisco.com/.
