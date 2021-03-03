Black bear den to get visit from Gov. Mike Parson on Friday

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to kick off his Friday with a visit to a black bear den in southwest Missouri.
The bear den is in Seymour, about an hour and a half away from his farm in Bolivar.
Kelli Jones, his spokeswoman, said, “Den visits are used by the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor black bear reproduction and survival in order to model the growth of Missouri’s black bear population.”
His administration has closed the event to the press.
Parson, a Republican, isn’t the first Missouri governor to visit a bear den.
Facing scandal back home, then-Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, trekked to Howell County in southern Missouri in March 2018 to visit a bear den.
He then posted pictures on Twitter of him holding a bear cub.
Ever watch someone walk right up to a 280 lb. Mama Black Bear guarding her cubs? I saw it today. Pretty crazy. We went to Howell County to spend the morning with state workers on the Black Bear Project. Awesome to see the work of our conservation team. pic.twitter.com/xaAsknq21T— Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 6, 2018
In 2013, former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, tweeted a photo of his then-deputy chief of staff holding a bear in Howell County. Nixon said he didn’t go, but that his former deputy reported conservation agents used donuts in their bear traps.
Smarter than your average Deputy COS. Peter Lyskowski tagging bears w/ @MDC_online in Howell Co. yesterday pic.twitter.com/RHVOber7kS— Governor Jay Nixon (@GovJayNixon) October 18, 2013
The Missouri Department of Conservation is planning the state’s first black bear hunt for this fall.