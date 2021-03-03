Black bear den to get visit from Gov. Mike Parson on Friday

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is scheduled to kick off his Friday with a visit to a black bear den in southwest Missouri.

The bear den is in Seymour, about an hour and a half away from his farm in Bolivar.

Kelli Jones, his spokeswoman, said, “Den visits are used by the Missouri Department of Conservation to monitor black bear reproduction and survival in order to model the growth of Missouri’s black bear population.”

His administration has closed the event to the press.

Parson, a Republican, isn’t the first Missouri governor to visit a bear den.

Facing scandal back home, then-Gov. Eric Greitens, a Republican, trekked to Howell County in southern Missouri in March 2018 to visit a bear den.

He then posted pictures on Twitter of him holding a bear cub.

In 2013, former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, tweeted a photo of his then-deputy chief of staff holding a bear in Howell County. Nixon said he didn’t go, but that his former deputy reported conservation agents used donuts in their bear traps.

The Missouri Department of Conservation is planning the state’s first black bear hunt for this fall.

