 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black religious leaders decry Missouri bills as biased
0 comments

Black religious leaders decry Missouri bills as biased

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Protesters plan to camp in front of City Hall until demands are met

The Rev. Darryl Gray sits at the intersection of Market Street and Tucker Boulevard for minutes of silence in memory of those killed by police officers, near City Hall in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Protesters announced plans to camp in front of the building until their demands were met and Mayor Lyda Krewson resigns. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

JEFFERSON CITY — Black religious leaders on Thursday rallied at the Missouri Capitol and met with political leaders to denounce pending bills that they say are racially biased.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a longtime St. Louis activist who organized the event, said faith leaders planned to meet with lawmakers, Republican Gov. Mike Parson and Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s staff.

Gray said in a statement that religious leaders are trying to convince lawmakers to drop legislation that he called “dangerous, discriminatory, and anti democratic.”

Gray said Black leaders are concerned about bills that would make it more difficult for citizens to put issues on the ballot.

He also said they’re outraged about lawmakers refusing to pay for voter-approved Medicaid expansion, and raised issues with legislation that would crack down on protesters who block highways.

Gray cautioned that “those who would engage in taking away our rights and freedoms will be remembered next election.”

Lawmakers face a May 14 deadline to send bills to Parson.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports