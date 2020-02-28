Blagojevich charging $100 for personalized shout-outs on Cameo website

If you've had the urge to hear from Rod Blagojevich directly after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence, you're in luck — but it will cost you.

Blagojevich has joined Cameo, a website that allows users to pay for personalized video messages from celebrities, sports figures or musical artists. For $100, you can hear from the former Illinois governor himself.

"Hey, it's Rod Blagojevich. I'm very excited to connect with you on Cameo," he says in a greeting video on his Cameo page. "If you want a birthday greeting, an anniversary greeting, motivation or any other kind of shout-out, I can't wait to hear from you. "

The website lists Blagojevich as an "American politician who served as the 40th Governor of Illinois" with no mention of his long list of corruption charges.

During his tenure as governor, Blagojevich was charged with corruption and impeached by the state Legislature in 2009.

His Cameo offering comes the week after his sentence was commuted by the President after the Democrat and former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant had served eight years of a 14-year sentence for pay-for-play crimes.