Bloomberg backed by ex-Gov. Nixon, plans event featuring ex-TV anchor Sam Donaldson

“Mike can unite our party and our country after the destructive divisiveness of this administration,” Nixon said in a reference to Republican President Donald Trump.

The event with Donaldson, at the Third Degree Glass Factory on Delmar Boulevard in west St. Louis, is among a series of information-sharing sessions for potential supporters that Bloomberg’s campaign has been holding. About 200 people have been invited, said campaign spokeswoman Amanda Galloway.

Among those expected to participate in the protest outside are members of the St. Louis Palestinian Solidarity Committee, the Anti-Racist Organizing Collective, Progressive Jews of St. Louis and Resist Now.

The press release announcing the protest was issued by Moji Sidiqi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in Missouri. Sidiqi said most expected to participate are supporters of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of Bloomberg’s opponents. She said, however, that the American-Islamic group does not endorse candidates.