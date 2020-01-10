Bloomberg presidential drive hires 28 Missouri staffers

ST. LOUIS — Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg's presidential campaign has put on the payroll 28 staffers across Missouri, dwarfing the number of people hired in the state so far by his opponents for the Democratic nomination.

"We are building a Missouri team that is unmatched in talent and focused on positioning Mike to defeat Donald Trump in November," said Ryan Hawkins, a St. Louis-based political consultant who is heading the state effort with his business partner, Grant Campbell.

The two both formerly worked in campaign organizations tied to former President Barack Obama.

A news release issued by the billionaire businessman's campaign said the Missouri staffers are among more than 500 hired in more than 30 states.

Bloomberg, who isn't taking part in the first four states picking Democratic convention delegates next month, is focusing on Missouri and other states that will vote later. Missouri's presidential primary is March 10.

Bloomberg also has spent heavily on television advertising in his bid to try to rise from mid-single-digit support in national polls, crossing the $200 million threshold on Friday, according to Advertising Analytics, a tracking firm. That nearly equals the $222 million spent by the rest of the field.