Volunteer first responders from the western Taney County Fire District console each other after a memorial service for the 17 Table Rock Lake drowning victims on Sunday, July 22, 2018, at the Williams Memorial Chapel at the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri. They had participated in the rescue and recovery effort after a Duck boat sank Thursday, July 19, 2018, with 31 people aboard. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

BRANSON, Mo.  — Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.,  says everyone affected by last year's duck boat tragedy on Table Rock Lake near Branson "deserves answers" and he is urging federal agencies to wrap up their investigations.

Blunt released a statement on Friday marking the one-year anniversary of the accident that killed 17 people. He says the U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board have had "more than enough time" to finish investigating and issue recommendations and new safety measures.

Ripley Entertainment, the operator of the duck boat, says in a statement that it is "deeply committed" to supporting families impacted by the accident. It has settled or is in the process of settling more than half of the lawsuits.

Three employees face federal charges, including the boat captain.

