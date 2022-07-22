Board: Many St. Louis voters will have new polling places for primary

ST. LOUIS — City elections officials are urging voters to go online and check their assigned polling place before the Aug. 2 primary.

Many people have been assigned new polling places as a result of the once-per-decade redistricting at the city and state levels, officials said.

"I don't want to get everyone alarmed, but it could affect a lot of people," said Ben Borgmeyer, one of city's elections directors. "So triple-check what your polling place is, and make a plan to vote."

City voters can check their assigned polling place online at bit.ly/3BcxODk.