 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Board: Many St. Louis voters will have new polling places for primary

  • 0
Voting in St. Louis

The gym at Nance Elementary School hosts voters on Tuesday April 6, 2021, in the 2nd Ward in St. Louis' mayoral election. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — City elections officials are urging voters to go online and check their assigned polling place before the Aug. 2 primary.

Many people have been assigned new polling places as a result of the once-per-decade redistricting at the city and state levels, officials said.

"I don't want to get everyone alarmed, but it could affect a lot of people," said Ben Borgmeyer, one of city's elections directors. "So triple-check what your polling place is, and make a plan to vote."

City voters can check their assigned polling place online at bit.ly/3BcxODk.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News