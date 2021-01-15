Board of Aldermen endorses putting ward reduction, workhouse on April 6 ballot

The board must ratify that move in another vote next week before qualifying the issue for the ballot.

The move Friday came six months after the board voted unanimously to tell corrections officials to prepare a plan for closing the workhouse by Dec. 31.

The shutdown has yet to happen, however, as Krewson said last month that doing so this quickly would result in overcrowding at the city’s main jail downtown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City officials also say they’ve been unable to find space available for city detainees in other jails closer than a few hours away.

Supporters of closing the workhouse have complained that the mayor's administration has been dragging its feet on the issue. They said the referendum would only cause further delay.

The referendum bill's sponsor, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said city voters should have the opportunity to weigh in on the issue.

Krewson has yet to say whether she would sign the workhouse referendum measure but Boyd said he saw no reason why she wouldn't.

This article will be updated

