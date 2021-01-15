Board of Aldermen endorses putting workhouse on April 6 ballot

ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday endorsed putting the city workhouse issue before city voters at the April 6 election.

The board voted 20-9 to give preliminary approval to a bill setting up a nonbinding referendum on whether to close the workhouse, formally known as the St. Louis Medium-Security Institution.

The board must ratify its move in another vote next week before qualifying the issue for the ballot.

The action came six months after the board voted unanimously to tell corrections officials to prepare a plan for closing the workhouse by Dec. 31.

The closure has yet to happen, however, as Mayor Lyda Krewson said last month that doing so this quickly would result in overcrowding at the city’s main jail downtown amid the coronavirus pandemic.