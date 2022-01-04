Boeing and other defense contractors bankrolled campaigns of election objectors

WASHINGTON — Leading defense contractors were among the most generous corporate contributors to the campaigns of members of Congress who voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona or Pennsylvania, according to a report made public Monday by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The contributions from the defense companies’ political action committees flowed steadily in 2021 to the reelection campaigns of dozens of election objectors and to Republicans’ Senate and House campaign committees and leadership PACs, the report said, after some of those companies had halted such payments after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The rioters acted in response to an incendiary speech by President Donald Trump as lawmakers debated whether to turn away presidential electors from Arizona. After the riot, the House and Senate reconvened and rejected the GOP motion, 121-303 in the House and 6-93 in the Senate. Another pair of votes objecting to electors from Pennsylvania was rejected 138-282 in the House and 7-92 in the Senate. All of those in favor were Republicans.