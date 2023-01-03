 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boil advisory issued for several St. Louis neighborhoods

The St. Louis Water Division issued a boil advisory for parts of north and south city on Tuesday.

The Chain of Rocks treatment plant was having issues with its power supply, leading to low water pressure.

The areas under the boil advisory are at the highest elevations in the water system.

The affected areas in north St. Louis are:

• Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow 

The areas in south St. Louis are:

• Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak

• Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden

• Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton

• Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park

A boil advisory means customers should boil water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. Ice cubes from an automatic ice machine should be thrown away.

Officials on Tuesday said the Water Division hasn’t found any contamination in the water supply, and the advisory was issued as a precaution.

They'll know more once the results of water tests are back in 24 hours.

