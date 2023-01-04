 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Boil advisory lifted for several St. Louis neighborhoods

  • 0

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday

The St. Louis Water Division lifted a boil advisory Wednesday morning that had been in effect for one day for several neighborhoods in parts of north and south city. About 25,000 customers live in the areas affected.

Boil advisory

Boil advisory issued Tuesday for these areas of St. Louis.

Officials said the Water Division found no contamination in the water supply, and the advisory was lifted once results of water tests came back.

The boil advisory had been put in place Tuesday because the Chain of Rocks treatment plant was having issues with its power supply, leading to low water pressure. The areas under the boil advisory were parts of the city that are at the highest elevations in the water system. 

The affected areas in north St. Louis were:

  • Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow.

People are also reading…

The areas in south St. Louis were:

  • Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak.
  • Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden.
  • Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton.
  • Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park.

A boil advisory means customers are urged to boil water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. Ice cubes from an automatic ice machine should be thrown away.

Robert Cohen has been a staff photographer at the Post-Dispatch for 23 years. His work following unrest in Ferguson after the killing of Michael Brown was part of the 2015 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography awarded to the photo staff. He was a finalist for a Pulitzer in 2010 for work documenting the plight of homeless families living in suburban motels during the recession. Most recently in 2021 he was a finalist for 'Photographer of the Year' in the Pictures of the Year International competition. His wife Kim puts up with a lot of crap.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News