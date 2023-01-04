Boil advisory lifted for several St. Louis neighborhoods

UPDATED at 9 a.m. Wednesday

The St. Louis Water Division lifted a boil advisory Wednesday morning that had been in effect for one day for several neighborhoods in parts of north and south city. About 25,000 customers live in the areas affected.

Officials said the Water Division found no contamination in the water supply, and the advisory was lifted once results of water tests came back.

The boil advisory had been put in place Tuesday because the Chain of Rocks treatment plant was having issues with its power supply, leading to low water pressure. The areas under the boil advisory were parts of the city that are at the highest elevations in the water system.

The affected areas in north St. Louis were:

Hamilton Heights, Kingsway West and Wells-Goodfellow.

The areas in south St. Louis were:

Hi-Pointe, Clayton-Tamm, Cheltenham and Kings Oak.

Franz Park, The Hill and Southwest Garden.

Ellendale, Clifton Heights and North Hampton.

Tower Grove South, South Grand and Gravois Park.

A boil advisory means customers are urged to boil water vigorously for three minutes before using it for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth. Ice cubes from an automatic ice machine should be thrown away.