Boyd says Clay endorsed him for St. Louis treasurer. Clay says he didn’t.

“I encourage you tall call Congressman Clay,” Boyd said. “I’ve had my personal conversations with the Congressman and I’m done putting words into anybody’s mouth.”

Asked why Clay would publicly deny the endorsement, Boyd said: “I have no idea. But I did speak to the congressman and I said I don’t think that’s right.”

Clay told Boyd that he did not personally write the tweet, Boyd said.

“I’m waiting to find out who tweeted it and why,” he said.

“All I can tell you is that I’m not a liar,” Boyd said. “I don’t put out misinformation.”

Clay’s spokesman, Steve Engelhardt, said the congressman did not endorse Boyd and that he stood by his response to Boyd on Twitter. Clay has not endorsed either Boyd or Jones, Engelhardt said.

“He has made no endorsement in that race,” Engelhardt said.

Asked why Boyd would claim a false endorsement, Engelhardt said: “I can only tell you that there has been no endorsement in this race.”

Boyd also claimed his opponent, Jones, and her campaign called Clay, and other officials Boyd claims endorsement from, to “bully” them into backing out of endorsing him.