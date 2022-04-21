Bridge replacement project will affect Manchester Road in Brentwood and Rock Hill

BRENTWOOD — Crews will close Manchester Road west of Hanley Road beginning on May 1 in order to replace the bridge over Black Creek.

The road is expected to remain closed through late August, the Missouri Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.

Drivers on westbound Manchester will need to turn onto Hanley before the reach Black Creek. Drivers will still be able to access business entrances between Brentwood Boulevard and Black Creek from the west during the construction period.

Also on May 1, crews will:

• Close one lane in each direction on Manchester over Deer Creek and at Mary Avenue in Rock Hill.

• Close the eastbound lanes of Manchester just east of Hanley Road for two months while crews make updates to the sewer system.