BRIDGETON — The City Council voted 7-0 to complete a redevelopment agreement for 31 acres on the Bridgeton side of the near-vacant St. Louis Outlet Mall, whose site will become the POWERplex Sports Complex.
Since October, Bridgeton has had a community improvement district in place as part of the long-term public-private effort to revitalize the mall. In Hazelwood, both the CID and redevelopment agreement covering that section of the area have been approved by the city.
POWERplex intends to host more than 180 major tournaments, camps and events in a wide range of sports. Plans are to have new hotels, restaurants and stores along with athletic facilities. developed on both sides. In Bridgeton, tentative plans also involve incorporating the city-owned athletic complex, within the CID area, into PowerPlex activity.
Area television personality Dan Buck leads the POWERplex development group.
POWERplex must show substantial progress toward redevelopment by April 2022 or the city can acquire the land at a token cost.