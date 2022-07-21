Bucking AG, Jones signs plan to help St. Louis women get abortions

ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed a bill Thursday morning putting $1 million toward helping local women get abortions in Illinois, a prelude to another legal battle with anti-abortion Republicans.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has promised an immediate lawsuit to block the ordinance, which he says is plainly illegal.

Jones dismissed his threats as theater.

"I will not back down when our opponents threaten, bully or demean our city, especially an attorney general more concerned with chasing clout than care," she said. "Bring it."

The impending donnybrook would mark yet another round of political combat between Schmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Senate looking to burnish his bona fides with the base before the August 2 primary, and Jones, a progressive Democrat eager to show resolve with conservatives on the march. The two former statehouse colleagues have previously clashed over public health orders during the pandemic and police funding, and frequently spar on Twitter.

She calls him "SueBully." He says she should be more concerned about picking up the trash.

The bill in question Thursday is the city's attempt to blunt the impact of last month's decision by a conservative U.S. Supreme Court to eliminate the federal constitutional right to abortion, which had stood for 50 years. Republican leaders in Jefferson City followed suit, outlawing the procedure entirely.

The city bill wouldn't directly pay for abortions. Instead, it would send federal pandemic aid money to organizations that offer transportation and help with child care for women seeking abortions.

But critics say that's a distinction without a difference, and that state law outlaws it all.