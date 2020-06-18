‘Buckle up, we’re on the road to prosperity’: Ferguson mayor promises to push city forward​

FERGUSON — Exactly one hour before Wednesday’s swearing-in ceremony for Ferguson’s first black mayor, resident Freida Williams parked her car and walked toward the Ferguson Community Empowerment Center, eagerly waiting to witness the event.
Williams was one of about 200 people on hand for a ceremony celebrating Ella Jones, elected June 2 to serve as mayor of Ferguson.
“This is history in the making,” said Williams, 48. “I’m looking forward to her establishing more community resources like she’s already done so far with the free COVID testing.”
Neighborhood stabilization, Jones said, is one of her top priorities as mayor. She described Ferguson, where she’s been a resident for more than 40 years, as a city that was “upside-down” partially due to the ratio of rental properties to homeowners.
She also said she would continue to focus on getting more coronavirus testing sites and more unity among Ferguson’s council.
“We are going to have a phenomenal city,” said Jones to the crowd Wednesday evening. “Those of you who don’t believe me, buckle up, just buckle up, because we are on the road to prosperity.”
Though she is the first black mayor of Ferguson, leading as a minority is nothing new for Jones. For more than 20 years, she’s been a pastor at an African Methodist Episcopal church that has historically been predominantly male-led, and it still is today.
In addition to reverend, she’s also held the titles of chemist and makeup saleswoman for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Jones says she’s vied for the title of mayor since 2017, when she came up short against then-incumbent James Knowles III.
“I’m self-motivated. I don’t believe in losing. Some people may say it’s an L for losing. I saw it’s an L for learning,” said Jones, who added she started to focus more “on the people” after that election.
In 2015, she was also the first black woman elected to Ferguson’s City Council, where she was sworn in along with current St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who was also present Wednesday, along with County Executive Sam Page.
Bell pointed out that when he and Jones launched their political careers in 2015, they didn’t foresee being in the positions they hold today. They launched those careers, Bell said, to put in work and be part of the solution, which he said is evident in the city’s continued compliance with its federal consent decree.
“But there’s still more work to be done,” Bell said.
Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Missouri Judge George W. Draper III held a Bible as Jones made her pledge to Ferguson residents.
Nearly six years ago, the same place where the mayor, prosecuting attorney, police chief and county executive stood Wednesday was the site of a QuikTrip gas station that burned down as the world watched Ferguson’s unrest after police Officer Darren Wilson killed Michael Brown.
Jones said her election is proof the people’s voices are finally being heard, and she swore to be transparent along the way.
“Everyone should know what’s going on in Ferguson,” Jones said, “not a select few.”
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Jones sworn in as Ferguson mayor
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.