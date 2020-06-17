'Buckle up, we're on the road to prosperity': Ferguson's first black mayor promises to push city forward

Though she is the first black mayor of Ferguson, leading as a minority is nothing new for Jones. For more than 20 years, she’s been a pastor at an African Methodist Episcopal church that has historically been predominantly male-led, and it still is today.

In addition to reverend, she’s also held the titles of chemist and makeup saleswoman for Mary Kay Cosmetics. Jones says she’s vied for the title of mayor since 2017, when she came up short against then-incumbent James Knowles III.

“I’m self-motivated. I don’t believe in losing. Some people may say it’s an L for losing. I saw it’s an L for learning,” said Jones, who added she started to focus more “on the people” after that election.

In 2015, she was also the first black woman elected to Ferguson’s City Council, where she was sworn in along with current St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, who was also present Wednesday, along with County Executive Sam Page.