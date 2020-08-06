Bush, Jones, Gardner part of 'wave' of success by Black women candidates in Missouri

“Two weeks ago, I called Cori and said can you imagine what would happen if all three of us won?” Jones said at a celebratory news conference with Bush and Gardner on Wednesday afternoon near the Gateway Arch.

“I said, ‘Girl, the ground would shake. There would be a seismic shift.’”

Jones added that “all three of us are single moms, so we lead from a different place. We lead from wondering how others who are in our same situation are going to pay their bills, keep a roof over their head.”

Bush, Jones and Gardner, because they are running in heavily Democratic areas, are all likely winners in the Nov. 3 general election.

Bush said, “St. Louis spoke and St. Louis said we’re tired of what was, we’re tired of the dirty politics. … We want to see and we need Black women leaders in St. Louis.”

Gardner said “many people told Cori, ‘Don’t run.’ Many people told Tishaura, ‘Don’t keep fighting for what’s right.’ Many people told me I’d never be circuit attorney.”

Jones in an interview also cited former Kansas City Councilwoman Alissia Canady’s capture of the Democratic nomination for Missouri lieutenant governor as another example of “Black girl magic.”