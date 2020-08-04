Bush shocks Clay in congressional primary: 'We the people have answers'

In her speech Tuesday, Bush said Black Lives Matter "are not just words. … It is historic that this year, of all the years, we're sending a Black, working-class, single mother, who's been fighting for Black lives since Ferguson, all the way to the halls of congress."

Bush’s campaign focused on universal health care, radically reforming police departments, free public education and raising the minimum wage — policies advocated by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent who describes himself as a democratic socialist. Bush thanked Sanders for his endorsement and support Tuesday.

In their first matchup in 2018, Clay defeated Bush by more than 28,000 votes — a 20-point margin that was the closest any challenger had come to unseating Clay until Tuesday night.

This year, she defeated Clay by a 3-point margin, 72,812 votes to 68,201.

Bush had more than triple the campaign donations than in 2018, and more name recognition from an appearance in “Knock Down the House,” a 2019 Netflix documentary that followed Bush and three other candidates seeking to replace incumbent Democrats with progressive women, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.