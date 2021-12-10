Bush to host ‘community check-in town hall’ online on Monday

ST. LOUIS — U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, will host a virtual town hall on Monday to offer mental health support and resources to her constituents in the wake of "this tumultuous year."

Bush will be joined at the "community check-in town hall" by experts in areas such as suicide prevention, behavioral health and trauma care who will be available to take questions and discuss available resources.

The town hall begins at 7:05 p.m. Monday. Participants can dial in to the event at 833-305-1709 or join via the internet at https://bush.house.gov/live.