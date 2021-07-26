Butterfly statue donated to Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council has approved a donation to the city of a statue of a monarch butterfly called “Hartsfield-Portal to Metamorphosis.”

The statue, to be donated by resident Robert Kilo’s family in honor of his late mother, would be placed at a new section of the Riparian Trailhead as a centerpiece of a grove area on the north side of August Hill Drive, Councilwoman Mary Ann Mastorakos told the City Council Monday night.

The trail, when completed in that area, will have stone benches, native pollinator plants and stone blocks for seating, if the Kilo family generates funding for those items.

“The city would provide only the base and labor to install the artwork, totaling about $50,” Mastorakos said. “Only when the trail is completed would the artwork be installed.”

She said the Kilo family would endeavor to acquire funding and sponsorship to complete the grove and its long-term maintenance. To donate to the effort, contact Tom McCarthy, director of parks, recreation and arts for the city, at 636-812-9503.