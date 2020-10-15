Campaign cash: Schupp outraises Wagner as campaigns hit final stretch

Election forecasters with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report and the University of Virginia have both rated the race a tossup, after predicting a Republican victory at the start of the year.

Schupp, who launched her campaign in December, has outraised Wagner in recent months, raking in roughly $2 million before the most recent fundraising quarter began in July.

Her fundraising from July through September surpassed the amount raised by VanOstran, who raised $743,000 over the same period in 2018.

But Wagner, who began the election cycle significant cash advantage, retained $2.15 million in cash on hand, her campaign director Kris Cook said.

Schupp meanwhile retained $1.1 million in cash on hand after spending $2.3 million in the third quarter. Her third-quarter fundraising haul includes 16,071 individual contributions of $50 or less from people living in Missouri, according to her campaign.