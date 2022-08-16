Can St. Louis County politicians have sex on county property? It's unclear.

St. Louis County council members raised concerns on Tuesday that politicians and political appointees are not bound by the standards of conduct that regular county workers have to follow.

The council debated an ordinance that would ban county employees from engaging in sex acts on county property, following the exit of Cal Harris, former chief of staff to County Executive Sam Page, who quit in late June after a sex video surfaced of him in his county office. The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating.

Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, said the bill, which he proposed, would provide clear standards and discipline for elected and appointed officials.

"What if Dr. Page had not required or this individual did not want to resign?" Fitch said during a virtual council meeting. "What jeopardy is he in?"

Regular county workers, called "merit" employees, must abide by a broad set of rules, St. Louis County Director of Administration Karen Aroesty said. Those rules prohibit them from criminal conduct, or immoral or disgraceful behavior that reflects poorly on St. Louis County. If those same rules applied to political appointees and elected officials, it would make Fitch's proposed ordinance unnecessary.

Maggie Brueggemann, associate county counselor, said she would look into what rules political appointees and elected officials must follow.

The rules for merit appointees could be changed to apply to everyone on county payroll, Aroesty said.

"I think we want appointed officials and elected officials to be held to the same standard," Aroesty said.