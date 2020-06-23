Candidate's late-night Facebook messages lead Missouri Democrats to ask him to suspend campaign

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Democratic Party said Monday a state Senate candidate from St. Louis should abandon his campaign after a party official said the candidate sent her “creepy” late-night Facebook messages over the weekend.

The Democrats’ statement came after Rachel Gonzalez, a 21-year-old member of the state party executive committee, shared a screenshot of an online conversation between her and Bill Haas, 75, in which he asks if she has a boyfriend and if she is alone.

Gonzalez said the exchange made her uncomfortable and she shared it on social media because she did not want other women “subjected to his inappropriate behavior.”

“I am thankful that the Missouri Democratic Party took swift action and made it clear that men like him do not belong in our party,” she said.

Haas told the Post-Dispatch he has since suspended his Twitter account.

The unsigned statement from the state party asked Haas to discontinue his campaign and asks other women who may have stories about Haas to share them with party leadership.

“I’ve done nothing wrong, and I’m not stepping down … ,” Haas said.