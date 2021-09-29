Cara Spencer hired to run ‘green’ building energy exchange

ST. LOUIS — Alderman Cara Spencer is the newly hired director of the building energy exchange set up by the Missouri Gateway chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council.

Spencer will work with people in the building and real estate fields to help reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

Spencer, who also will continue as 20th Ward alderman, formerly was executive director of the Consumers Council of Missouri. She ran unsuccessfully for mayor earlier this year.

“Not only will reducing energy consumption help make our air healthier, but it will make St. Louis more competitive and help position our city for growth,” she said.

She said efforts by her office, at the Missouri Botanical Garden, will be modeled after one in New York City.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.