ST. LOUIS — There's still a month to go in the race to choose the next Board of Aldermen. But one of Tuesday's primaries already has insiders thinking about the mayoral race in 2025.

Alderman Cara Spencer, who lost to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones by 4 percentage points in a clash of prominent progressives two years ago, came back Tuesday with an impressive showing. She won support from a higher percentage of voters in a new, larger ward than any other candidate with opposition.

At the same time, data analyst Shedrick Kelley, who appeared formidable after giving another incumbent a scare two years ago — and whom Jones endorsed — finished third and missed the run-off.

In an interview Wednesday, Spencer stressed that she's focused on working for voters in the new 8th Ward, which runs from downtown and the near north riverfront all the way to the northeastern corner of Carondelet.

But her rhetoric would also fit neatly into a citywide mayoral campaign.

She said she wants to fight for downtown, which has been hobbled for years by high-profile shootings, drag racing and late-night mayhem that has at times fostered a sense of lawlessness in the heart of the region. She said she wants to fight to improve city services at a time when the administration is struggling to provide them. And she said she wants to fight to reverse the loss of population and businesses from the city in recent years.

The comments recall similar remarks at a recent forum, where 8th Ward candidates were asked how they would work with Jones.

Kelley said he thought the mayor was moving the needle on key issues. Former Alderman Ken Ortmann said he would work with Jones just like anyone else in government who could help the ward. But after Spencer said she had worked with Jones on a number of issues, she ran down the city's problems with things like trash pickup and population loss. "We have to change some things," she said.

If Spencer does end up running, she'll have a decent start on fundraising. She's brought in more than $100,000 so far in this race, and says she hasn't made a single phone call.

The race isn't over yet, of course. Spencer, who received support from roughly 74% of voters on Tuesday, will face Ortmann, who got 29%, in the general election April 4.

And Ortmann hopes to make it a race. "We're not going to lay down," he said. "I'll put it like that."