Carnahans, former Gov. Bob Holden endorse Biden ahead of Missouri primary

JEFFERSON CITY — The morning after he claimed nine Super Tuesday victories, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign announced a string of endorsements from Missouri Democrats ahead of the state's March 10 presidential primary.

Former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan and former Secretary of State Robin Carnahan all put their weight behind the former vice president's campaign for president.

Tom Carnahan, an entrepreneur and the youngest member of one of the state's most prominent political families, also announced support for Biden.

"Joe is ready from day one to take on the hard work of restoring confidence in our democracy," Jean Carnahan said in a statement. "His calm and measured approach to problems makes him best able to heal the nation’s wounds and restore America’s leadership role in the world."

Former Gov. Bob Holden, who served as governor from 2001-2005, also endorsed Biden.