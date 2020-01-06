Carpenters union, city NAACP press to revive Lambert privatization idea

ST. LOUIS — Leaders of the Carpenters union and the St. Louis NAACP on Monday urged Mayor Lyda Krewson to revive the city’s consideration of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport and announced other steps to try to keep the idea alive.

Officials with the two organizations said they have jointly submitted an open records request to make public all work done by a city committee that had been studying Lambert privatization until Krewson last month effectively ended the process.

They also called on companies that had wanted to submit Lambert lease bids to go ahead and do so despite the mayor’s decision last month to stop the process.

“This isn’t the end of the road,” said Al Bond, executive secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council. “Citizens deserve to see what such a (public-private) partnership could accomplish.”

Bond and Adolphus Pruitt, president of the city NAACP chapter, said leasing the airport is the only way to generate enough of a revenue stream to significantly improve Lambert and to address other needs of city residents without a tax increase.