Carpenters union, city NAACP press to revive Lambert privatization idea

ST. LOUIS — Leaders of the Carpenters union and the St. Louis NAACP on Monday urged Mayor Lyda Krewson to revive the city’s consideration of leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport and announced other steps to try to keep the idea alive.
Officials with the two organizations said they have jointly submitted an open records request to make public all work done by a city committee that had been studying Lambert privatization until Krewson last month effectively ended the process.
They also called on companies that had wanted to submit Lambert lease bids to go ahead and do so despite the mayor’s decision last month to stop the process.
“This isn’t the end of the road,” said Al Bond, executive secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council. “Citizens deserve to see what such a (public-private) partnership could accomplish.”
Bond and Adolphus Pruitt, president of the city NAACP chapter, said leasing the airport is the only way to generate enough of a revenue stream to significantly improve Lambert and to address other needs of city residents without a tax increase.
In response, Krewson's spokesman, Jacob Long, said the mayor hasn't changed her position on killing the privatization process.
"Certainly, they're entitled to their opinion," Long said. "She made her decision after listening to....residents, elected officials and the business community. We still just don't believe there's overwhelming support for that process."
Regarding the request for information gathered by the privatization committee, Long said the city administration already intended to release "as much of it as possible."
He said the city counselor's office is reviewing the material to determine what can be released and what should be kept private for legal reasons.
Bond and Pruitt also said Monday that they opposed a newly announced move by some suburban officials to seek voter approval of sales tax increases in St. Louis County and other outlying areas to raise money to buy Lambert from the city and transfer it to a regional authority.
Updated at 12 noon with mayor's response