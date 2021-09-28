Carpenters union dissolves its St. Louis-based regional council, a major force in local politics

He did not describe the contents and scope of the internal report.

Several people with ties to the union and the labor movement on Tuesday told the Post-Dispatch they had heard Bond was removed as leader of the local carpenters union, but did not know why.

Officials with the union are staying quiet. A spokeswoman for the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, reached by phone Tuesday morning, said she would get back to the newspaper about Bond’s status, but did not.

Spokespeople for the regional council did not respond to requests for comment, nor did Bond.

McCarron’s letter ordered “property, books, charter and funds” held by or on behalf of the St. Louis regional council be “immediately transferred” to the United Brotherhood of Carpenters. He will soon appoint interim delegates to the Chicago regional council, he wrote.

Six-figure checks