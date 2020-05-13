You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Catholic Church of Illinois releases phased plan to reopen churches
0 comments
top story

Catholic Church of Illinois releases phased plan to reopen churches

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Illinois COVID-19 response price tag $174M, records show

A long standing memorial to victims of gun violence, on the Saint Sabina Catholic Church grounds, is joined with a message of hope during the current pandemic crisis on the church's marquee sign in the Auburn-Gresham neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago Tuesday, April 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

CHICAGO — The Catholic Church of Illinois on Wednesday published a plan to begin reopening its churches later this month. The church reached an agreement with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, according to a letter from the Archdiocese of Chicago. 

Catholic churches in Illinois have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

"Surely, there have been moments in history when governments and rulers have persecuted Christians and banned their public worship. This is not one of them," Cardinal Blase J. Cupich wrote in the letter. The efforts of the government and health officials, he wrote, were legitimate to "safeguard human life."

The two-phased plan delegates many decisions for how to reopen to individual churches once they complete various training and certifications, and the Catholic Church will continue to work with the state government, according to the news release. 

After training during the week of May 18, all parishes across the state could open by May 23, but only to offer baptisms, weddings and funerals limited to 10 people. 

By May 30, parishes will allow people to come for private prayer and adoration, still with a limit of 10 people.

Daily and Sunday Mass will not be allowed until the second phase of the plan is implemented. The second phase does not have a set date. 

Download PDF Archbishop of Chicago letter
0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports