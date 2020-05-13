Catholic Church of Illinois releases phased plan to reopen churches

CHICAGO — The Catholic Church of Illinois on Wednesday published a plan to begin reopening its churches later this month. The church reached an agreement with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, according to a letter from the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Catholic churches in Illinois have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Surely, there have been moments in history when governments and rulers have persecuted Christians and banned their public worship. This is not one of them," Cardinal Blase J. Cupich wrote in the letter. The efforts of the government and health officials, he wrote, were legitimate to "safeguard human life."

The two-phased plan delegates many decisions for how to reopen to individual churches once they complete various training and certifications, and the Catholic Church will continue to work with the state government, according to the news release.

After training during the week of May 18, all parishes across the state could open by May 23, but only to offer baptisms, weddings and funerals limited to 10 people.

By May 30, parishes will allow people to come for private prayer and adoration, still with a limit of 10 people.