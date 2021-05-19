Centene CEO again threatens to leave Missouri, this time over Medicaid expansion

Lawmakers left the capital city Friday without funding the constitutionally mandated Medicaid expansion, despite Parson including the money in his budget blueprint and a handful of Republicans breaking ranks to push for the funding.

Senate Democrats proposed an amendment during debate over the budget to fund the Medicaid expansion at the same level Parson proposed. But the proposed change failed on a 20-14 vote, with four of 24 Republicans siding with Democrats.

Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, sided with the Republicans, saying voters would have made a different decision if they had more information about the state budget and the future “unknown” reliability of the federal government.

Democrats said Republicans were ignoring the will of voters.

“The people have finally weighed in on this. And now the Legislature is going to abdicate its duties and leave its responsibility to a judge?” Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo said. “I don’t know what shark we have jumped here. God forbid the people have a voice.”

Some Republican supporters of expansion scoffed at GOP claims that the state can’t afford the added cost.