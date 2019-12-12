ST. LOUIS COUNTY — State officials are paring back services at a prime spot in the St. Louis region for eagle watching, fishing and hiking.
On Friday, the Missouri Department of Conservation will begin using an electronic gate system to stop people from using the Columbia Bottom Conservation area during off hours.
And, on Jan. 1, the agency plans to close the visitor center at the 4,300-acre facility, citing low numbers of visitors.
The tract, located at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers north of St. Louis, was purchased by the state in 1997 to create an urban conservation area.
The area, which includes more than 6 miles of river frontage, 800 acres of forest and a 110-acre island, was hit by flooding over the summer. Access to a boat ramp on the Missouri River has been restored, but some roads, trails and parking lots remain closed while officials evaluate whether to fix them or let them return to a natural state.
The new regional director overseeing the facility downplayed the changes.
“Columbia Bottom continues to be an important urban conservation area, especially being located at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, and we hope all our visitors will continue to enjoy the benefits of being out in nature on the area in every season,” said MDC St. Louis Regional Administrator Julie Stone.
The new security gate will operate by an electronic timer system and open automatically during the conservation area’s hours of operation, which are a half hour before sunrise until a half hour after sunset.
Agency officials warn that visitors will need to leave the area prior to the automatic gate closing. Users who access the Missouri River via the boat ramp also will have to leave the area before the gate closes.
“The new gate system will also enhance security on the area when it is closed, accompanied by ongoing patrols of the area by conservation agents,” the department said.
The primary reason for the gate is financial. The department had a $115,000 per year contract with St. Louis County Police for ground security. The gate cost $46,450 to install, said agency spokesman Aaron Jeffries.
In the St. Louis region the Busch Memorial Conservation Area has a similar gate.
Jeffries said Columbia Bottom had an estimated 5,700 visitors in 2018, with the majority of them visiting to hunt, fish and watch wildlife.
Employees conducted 17 programs with only 472 participants. Due to low interest, 16 other programs were cancelled, he said
A 2014 study found only 10% of the visitors came to the area for various programs.
The department plans to host occasional programs, but officials have relocated the bulk of conservation education programs to Tower Grove Park in St. Louis, which has higher attendance levels.
MDC staff will continue to be housed in the visitor center to manage the area and oversee managed hunts.
The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.