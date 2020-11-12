Chappelle-Nadal hired to post in St. Louis County

CLAYTON — Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democratic state representative from University City exiting her post because of state-mandated term limits, has joined St. Louis County government as an aide to Councilwoman Rita Heard Days.

Chappelle-Nadal, 46, said she started Thursday. She replaces Courtney Curtis, who started working for Days, D-1st District, in September 2019. Curtis resigned from the Legislature in late 2018.

Curtis pleaded guilty in federal court last week to three counts of wire fraud. He admitted that he had used more than $47,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses. He could be sentenced to prison on Feb. 5.

Days and Chappelle-Nadal have much in common. Each served a full eight years in each the state Senate and House. Chappelle-Nadal served in the 72nd House district from 2005 to 2011. She was elected to the Senate to succeed Days in 2010 and served two four year terms. She then served two years in the 86th House district.

On social media, Chappelle-Nadal has been a strong critic of fellow Democrats County Executive Sam Page and Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy.

Chappelle-Nadal said she was excited to work for Days, whom she considers a mentor.