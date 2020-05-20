Chesterfield adopts financial plan to ease COVID-19 budget shortfall

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council gave unanimous approval Monday to a financial strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes freezing employee wages and continuing a furlough or leaving vacant 46 of the city's permanent jobs, likely through sometime in June.

But they voted 4-3 to postpone indefinitely a proposal that city staff and elected officials take 10% pay cuts.

City Administrator Mike Geisel told the council that the city's revenue losses from sales, utility and other taxes are expected to be $6.1 million to $7.6 million through Dec. 31.

The city is proposing $3 million in reduced spending, with other funds coming from reserves, he said.

Geisel presented various staff recommendations for spending reductions such as freezing employee wages; reducing or eliminating purchase of equipment; deferring some capital projects; and furloughing 63 employees, more than 25% of the current permanent workforce. However, 17 of those jobs were in the police department. The city's police officers have agreed to avoid furloughs by reducing overall compensation by 10%.

Geisel said he anticipated that furloughed employees would gradually return by July 1.