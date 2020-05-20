Chesterfield adopts financial plan to ease COVID-19 budget shortfall

CHESTERFIELD — The City Council gave unanimous approval Monday to a financial strategy for the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes freezing employee wages and continuing a furlough or leaving vacant 46 of the city's permanent jobs, likely through sometime in June.
But they voted 4-3 to postpone indefinitely a proposal that city staff and elected officials take 10% pay cuts.
City Administrator Mike Geisel told the council that the city's revenue losses from sales, utility and other taxes are expected to be $6.1 million to $7.6 million through Dec. 31.
The city is proposing $3 million in reduced spending, with other funds coming from reserves, he said.
Geisel presented various staff recommendations for spending reductions such as freezing employee wages; reducing or eliminating purchase of equipment; deferring some capital projects; and furloughing 63 employees, more than 25% of the current permanent workforce. However, 17 of those jobs were in the police department. The city's police officers have agreed to avoid furloughs by reducing overall compensation by 10%.
Geisel said he anticipated that furloughed employees would gradually return by July 1.
Councilwoman Mary Ann Mastorakos proposed allocating $75,000 — saved by canceling the July 4 celebration — to restore police pay through July 1. Only Councilmen Tom DeCampi and Ben Keathley were opposed.
Mayor Bob Nation said it was "premature and irresponsible" to alter the agreement with police.
“We all love our police department and are proud of them and their professionalism and the job they do for residents and businesses,” he said.
“But there was a voluntary vote by each member of the police department" to avoid furloughs.
