Chesterfield city administrator gets 2.5% raise after much debate

He added that his subcommittee soon will take up discussion of a proposal to add the city administrator’s salary to the city's annual pay plan determinations.

Councilwoman Barb McGuinness said questions about Geisel's salary were “just an annual bashing of Mike Geisel — it is personal.” She said other employees in the city were getting a 2.5% wage pool increase.

Keathley responded “this isn't about bashing anybody — we're trying to give more money and reward a job well done, but I favor paying it out in an alternative way because we need to avoid salary creep.”

Councilwoman Mary Ann Mastorakos countered that “a pension is not disposable income. Also, the city is on the verge of a huge upswing, such as Chesterfield mall just being purchased, and we will have major changes in our urban core. I think this is a public flogging (of Geisel) that is unseemly.”

Councilman Dan Hurt said Geisel “is operating a city worth $2 billion in valuation which is more than twice that of any city in St. Louis County. We need his skills.”

But DeCampi insisted “this is not a debate about (Geisel) or his performance — it's a debate about fiscal responsibility and salary creep.”