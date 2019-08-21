Two cities took steps recently to reduce the population of suburban deer.
The Chesterfield City Council voted 6-2 Monday to approve an expanded deer hunting program. City employees and others designated by Police Chief Ray Johnson — such as members of local bow hunting organizations — will be allowed to conduct archery hunting on certain city properties, including some parks, in an effort to further reduce deer numbers.
Continuing deer problems are prompting Manchester to allow deer bow hunting under controlled circumstances in the city’s parks.
Aldermen of that municipality gave first reading to an ordinance Monday night and encountered no opposition, and passage is expected Sept. 2.
The Chesterfield plan will be in effect during the state’s archery deer hunting season, from September through mid-January. Hunter will be on city-owned properties such as Railroad Park, Rivers Edge Park, the West Wetlands area, Wilson Park, a small part of Central Park and certain areas within the Riparian Trail. Johnson said he would devise requirements for the new hunts, such as specific dates and times.
It’s estimated that the initial annual cost related to such hunting will be $5,000, which is what the city will pay for processing deer meat for donation to local food pantries.
Chesterfield Council members Michelle Ohley and Mary Ann Mastorakos were opposed to the plan; both pointed to concerns about safety.
Chesterfield has allowed bow hunting to cull deer populations since 2005. Hunters must carry $2 million insurance policies, hunt on tracts of land of a half acre or larger and shoot from an elevated position. Property owners who allow bow hunting on their land must notify surrounding neighbors.
Members of a council subcommittee recently got the results of a 2019 deer census in the city that showed only a slight decrease in the population from 2018 – estimating 22.9 deer per square mile as compared to 24.6 last year.
A state urban wildlife biologist told officials that, while current bow hunting culling practices appeared to be sufficient, the city could consider more aggressive approaches to further cut down deer numbers, and the police department recommended this policy amendment.
City Administrator Mike Geisel said that, “once the staff starts down this road,we need to commit to continuing (hunts) on an annual basis going forward or we’ll lose any (deer numbers reduction) gains.”
In Manchester, hunting will be designated by signs in the parks and scheduled for early morning hours, said Alderman Ben Toben, the bill’s sponsor. Toben sponsored a bill last fall that allows bow hunting in the city with permits on private lots and combinations of lots. He said Monday that the ordinance attracted 10 hunters who are listed with private hunting organizations, and in the coming season over the winter may attract 50 people.
“The circumstances are calling for drastic measures,” he said. “We hear stories of residents harassed by deer in front yards as well as motorists who run into them on major roads.”