The Chesterfield City Council approved Monday an increase to the annual fee for the city's dog park at Eberwein Park.
The increase is part of changes to some parks and recreation fees; the dog park fee increase will take effect in 2020. The city also will allow some nonresidents to pay for annual memberships for the first time.
The annual cost will increase from $30 a dog to $45 a dog for residents.
Also, the city will open up membership to the first 100 nonresidents who apply at an annual rate of $65 a dog.
Councilman Tom DeCampi said the fee had not increased since the park opened in 2011.
In a memo Sept. 4, Kari Johnson, the city’s superintendent of recreation, said that dog park membership has declined from 551 in 2016 to 348 this year.