Chesterfield's Mayor Bob Nation broke a 3-3 tie on the City Council on Monday night to appoint Mary Monachella to fill a council vacancy caused by the recent death of Barry Flachsbart.
Council members Barb McGuinness, Michael Moore and Mary Ann Mastorakos were in favor of the appointment, while Tom DeCampi, Michelle Ohley and Ben Keathley were opposed. Councilman Dan Hurt was absent.
Monachella, 69, was sworn in that night and will serve until the April 2020 election.
She has sat on the city’s Planning Commission since 2017 and was on the Chesterfield Parks, Recreation and Arts Citizen Advisory Committee since 2016. Before retiring, she was mathematics department chairwoman at St. Louis Community College at Meramec from 1999 to 2006.